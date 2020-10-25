Kindle for PC is force updating to the latest version

Amazon Kindle for PC is a program that lets you manage your ebook library in a Windows environment and has been around for close to a decade. There is an option in the settings menu to turn automatic updates off, but Amazon is forcing users to upgrade to the latest version anyways. It is possible to rollback the update, but it will end up upgrading anyways.

One of the reasons why people prefer to run older version of Kindle for PC is to strip the DRM from Kindle books, using 3rd party software. This is because ebooks are delivered in older formats. Newer version of the app deliver ebooks in KFX or KF8, which are relatively new formats which provide benefits such as Enhanced Typesetting. KFX is currently unable to be cracked, due to the encryption settings.

People who don’t care about cracking ebooks or removing the DRM from them, will always want to make sure Kindle for PC is always updated. Amazon constantly adds to new features to the platform to ensure a great reading experience on laptops, tablets or computers that are running Windows. If you have never used Kindle for PC before, you can checkout our comprehensive review.



Michael Kozlowski is the Editor in Chief of Good e-Reader. He has been writing about audiobooks and e-readers for the past ten years. His articles have been picked up by major and local news sources and websites such as the CBC, CNET, Engadget, Huffington Post and the New York Times.