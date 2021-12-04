These are the best Bluetooth earbuds for your e-reader

Reading is a delightful experience but oftentimes, we do not have the time to focus on reading text ourselves. For those who lead such fast-paced lives, audiobooks are a marvelous substitute. Many of the best e-readers such as the Kindle Oasis and the Kobo Sage come with Bluetooth connectivity, enabling book-lovers to access audiobooks through their dedicated reading devices.

Most e-readers of today come with Bluetooth 5.0 or 5.1, meaning you can use all the latest and trendiest true wireless earbuds with them. We’ve compiled a list of our personal favorites for the optimum reading — or listening to be more accurate — experience. So lay back, grab a pair of earbuds, and relax to the sound of your favorite book being read out to you.

These are our top picks to pair with your Bluetooth-enabled e-readers when listening to audiobooks. Each pick offers something different and caters to a specific kind of user.

We’re kicking this list off with a bang as our first selection is an all-rounder. You want comfort above all else when listening to audiobooks. Most people enjoy readings and tend to spend large chunks of time at a time. This makes the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds your number one choice. These earbuds are super comfy and lightweight, reducing ear fatigue by a wide margin.

Bose is a master at its craft, doing wonders with its products. The QuietComfort Earbuds push out the best audio quality you could hope for and also cancel out external noise. You’ll be able to focus entirely on your audiobook, free from distractions. If you do want to allow certain sounds to seep through, there’s an option to do that.

The ergonomic factor combined with the stellar sound quality makes the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds our top choice for audiobooks. You can find them in four beautiful shades for about $279 at most retailers. At the time of writing, these earbuds are discounted to $199 on Amazon.

Do you use a Kindle? Are you a fan of Amazon’s products? If you’ve got a Kindle and any Alexa-enabled device at home, the Echo Buds (2nd Gen) are a home run. They give you water resistance and Alexa onboard, which is really useful. Purchasing a pair of Bluetooth earbuds just for one purpose doesn’t really make sense, so it’s a good idea to grab something versatile.

The Echo Buds (2nd Gen) are also light and comfortable when worn. If you’re in the middle of an intense read and the battery dies out, you can top up the battery with the 15-minute quick charge feature. If you decide to continue listening to Audible on another device, you can just give Alexa voice commands and ask the smart assistant to open up the app on your phone.

A pair of Echo Buds (2nd Gen) will cost you about $119.99 usually. Currently, you can get these earbuds for half off on Amazon, priced at $69.99 only. There’s an option to get a wireless charging case for a little more money. That variant goes for $139.99, but you can buy it for $89.99 on Amazon for now. Available colors include black and white.

Regular gym-goers often enjoy working out to the sound of an enjoyable novel being read out to them. If you lead an active lifestyle and like to hear audiobooks while exercising, Jabra Elite Active 75t earbuds are the perfect earbuds for you. They’re built from the bottom up to be robust workout buddies. You get a robust build and a snug fit that won’t fall out during activities.

Jabra throws in active noise cancellation as the cherry on top, isolating you from all other sounds except for the audiobook. You can leave your e-reader next to you at the gym and move through your workout routine with the Jabra Elite Active 75t earbuds playing an audiobook of your choice. What’s more, these buds have a solid 24-hour battery life.

Purchasing this exquisite set of Bluetooth earbuds is an investment. You get a reassuring 2-year warranty from Jabra. Retailing at $279.99, you can buy the Jabra Elite Active 75t earbuds for $99.99 on Amazon at the moment.

Younger audiences will appreciate the fun and colorful design of the Skullcandy Indy Evo earbuds. Considering the trendy looks of these buds, it comes as a surprise that they cost very less to obtain. You can choose from six loud and cheerful color options. Either bud can be used on its own with Solo Mode.

Good looks aside, you also get a very generous 30 hours of playback from these earbuds. That’s enough juice to last you through three full audiobook readings on average. If you lose your Skullcandy Indy Evo earbuds, the built-in Tile tracking technology will help you find them.

You can acquire the cool Skullcandy Indy Evo earbuds for $79.99 from most retailers. Thanks to the amazing sales happening this time of the year, you can get a pair for only $39.99 on Amazon.

If you’re not looking to spend more than fifty dollars or so on one set of Bluetooth earbuds, we’ve got just the thing. JLab Go Air earbuds sound great for the price range and they have Bluetooth 5.0. So you can rest assured that any e-reader will be able to connect with them easily.

Cheap doesn’t equal bad, as proven by these lightweight Bluetooth earbuds. There are six serene shades available. The sound quality is more than good enough to listen to audiobook narration. JLab made the Go Air earbuds sweat-proof, so you can do light exercise with them on.

Even though the JLab earbuds are so affordable, you still get awesome battery life. These buds can go on for over 20 hours according to JLab. Priced at a mere $30, you can grab a pair of the JLab Go Air earbuds for $22.75 on Amazon right now.