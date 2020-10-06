These are the Scotia Bank Giller Prize Finalists

The Scotia Bank Giller Prize is an annual event in Canada and the winning book receives a $100,000 prize. The winner will be announced in a virtual awards ceremony on Monday, Nov. 9th. The ceremony will be hosted by actor Eric McCormack and will feature musical guest Diana Krall.

The books on this list comprise of a bunch of novels and short stories. Most are available in audiobook, ebook and print. If you are looking for a brand new read, you will want to check out the individual listings on Amazon.

Gil Adamson , for her novel Ridgerunner , published by House of Anansi Press

, for her novel , published by House of Anansi Press David Bergen , for his short story collection Here The Dark , published by Biblioasis

, for his short story collection , published by Biblioasis Shani Mootoo , for her novel Polar Vortex , published by Book*hug Press

, for her novel , published by Book*hug Press Emily St. John Mandel , for her novel The Glass Hotel , published by HarperCollins Publishers Ltd.

for her novel , published by HarperCollins Publishers Ltd. Souvankham Thammavongsa, for her short story collection How To Pronounce Knife, published by McClelland & Stewart, an imprint of Penguin Random House Canada

Michael Kozlowski is the Editor in Chief of Good e-Reader. He has been writing about audiobooks and e-readers for the past ten years. His articles have been picked up by major and local news sources and websites such as the CBC, CNET, Engadget, Huffington Post and the New York Times.