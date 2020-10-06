Good e-Reader

These are the Scotia Bank Giller Prize Finalists

The Scotia Bank Giller Prize is an annual event in Canada and the winning book receives a $100,000 prize. The winner will be announced in a virtual awards ceremony on Monday, Nov. 9th. The ceremony will be hosted by actor Eric McCormack and will feature musical guest Diana Krall.

The books on this list comprise of a bunch of novels and short stories. Most are available in audiobook, ebook and print. If you are looking for a brand new read, you will want to check out the individual listings on Amazon.

  • Gil Adamson, for her novel Ridgerunner, published by House of Anansi Press
  • David Bergen, for his short story collection Here The Dark, published by Biblioasis
  • Shani Mootoo, for her novel Polar Vortex, published by Book*hug Press
  • Emily St. John Mandel, for her novel The Glass Hotel, published by HarperCollins Publishers Ltd.
  • Souvankham Thammavongsa, for her short story collection How To Pronounce Knife, published by McClelland & Stewart, an imprint of Penguin Random House Canada
