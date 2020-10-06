Kobo goes beyond e-readers and develops digital signage

Kobo is well known for having a portfolio of excellent e-readers and a deep ebook ecosystem. The company has been in business since 2010 and this has been their primary focus. They are now getting involved in developing digital signage. The first product is a large 30 inch display that is basically a giant Forma.

The digital signage is available at the Taoyuan Baseball Stadium in Taiwan. Fans of the Rakuten Monkeys will now get to experience these large displays in the park. Right now it is displaying player rosters for the home and away team and standings.

The giant e-readers are also part of a marketing campaign to get people to buy Kobo e-readers. There is information beside the displays that give you the key selling features and there is also a QR code that you can scan to find out more information.



