Amazon discounts Kindle Essential Bundles

If you are looking to purchase a new Kindle for someone for the upcoming holiday season, you are in luck. Amazon has just discounted various Essential Bundles exclusively for Prime Members. The standard Kindle Essential bundle is available for $89.97, roughly $45 off its normal price, or the Kindle Paperwhite Essentials bundle for $119.97, which is roughly $70 off its normal price.  The bundles basically come with a free case, the color can be selected during checkout. They also come with a wall charger, great if someone doesn’t have or use a computer to charge via USB.

What are the big differences between the two bundles? It all comes down to the display technology. The standard Kindle has a 167ppi screen with four LED front lights while the Paperwhite has a 300ppi display with five front lights. The Paperwhite also has a slightly sleeker design thanks to its display sitting flush with its bezel and it is also waterproof.

