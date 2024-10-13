Top picks for different features of digital reading devices.

Not all digital reading devices are the same. Although they are all designed to enhance the reading experience, they each come with different features for different purposes. When choosing a reading device, the first thing to consider is how you will use it. This will help you identify the most important features for your needs. For example, a writer will require a notebook for taking notes and bookmarking pages, while a frequent traveler will benefit from a tablet with a long battery life. If you often listen to audiobooks and podcasts, you should invest in a device that has speakers or e-readers that can connect to external Bluetooth speakers and accessories for the best sound. It’s important to note that many Kindles and similar devices do not have onboard speakers.

You will need to research the basic specifications of the device, including the display, speed, battery life, storage, and software. Our Good e-Reader YouTube Channel is filled with review videos that offer a more in-depth and visual analysis of the latest digital reading products. Be sure to visit and subscribe to the channel once you finish reading this post!

Once you have determined which features are best for your needs, you will want to find suitable devices that fall into your budget range.

Here are top picks for digital readers based on popular features:

Writing, note-taking, and document editing:

The clear winner is the Remarkable 2 notebook. Known for being the thinnest tablet, it uses Canvas 2.0 technology on a 10.3-inch E INK display with a superior refresh rate that makes it ideal for working on the go. At $399, it is not expensive, as it comes with a 1.2 GHz dual-core processor, 1GB of RAM, and 8GB of internal storage. There are two additional series, including the Remarkable 2 Pro and Color editions; however, the cost is a bit higher, and for reading and writing purposes, the Remarkable 2 checks all the boxes.

Distraction-free reading:

Kindle has always been our top choice for distraction-free reading because they were developed for this purpose, and experience matters. The brand has been creating e-readers since 2016, and they have clearly learned to stay focused. Distraction-free reading is still at the heart of every Kindle, even though there are nine different series and new ones being introduced all the time. These are Kindle Kids, DX, Keyboard, Oasis, PaperWhite, Touch Review, Scribe, Voyage, and the original (and slightly older) Kindle, which are categorized by year or designated number.

The PaperWhite and Scribe are the more modern versions of Kindle. Make no mistake, an older Kindle at $79 still offers pretty good value if your only intent is reading or to offer guests. They may no longer be available on Amazon; you can find them on websites like eBay.

Sound Matters for Audiobooks and Podcasts:

When e-readers were first introduced, limiting sound was part of the reason they were popular. The idea was to focus on reading without having to listen to background noise from applications, texts, and page-turning. However, when podcasting and audiobooks started to gain popularity, this became a bit of a problem, so sound features were added as an extension of the device through technology like Bluetooth.

This is not ideal for readers who enjoy listening to podcasts or audiobooks while lying down or moving around because the streaming capabilities are also limited. Tablets offer the best distraction-free streaming.

The best overall tablet is the Apple iPad 10th generation, but it comes with a hefty price tag. If you prefer Android, Amazon Fire Max 11 and Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra are top of the line, but you can still purchase an Amazon Fire with a Quad-Core processor at a reasonably low price.

The Amazon Fire features enhanced performance with 40% more battery life and up to 30% faster with two side speakers. The sound quality is perfect for audiobooks and podcasts.

Notable mention: The Amazon Fire 8 for children. Preinstalled with games and movies, it comes in a variety of designs and colors, has parental controls and set in a protective case for durability.

Regardless of what your needs are there are hundreds of different devices for different purposes and you do not have to settle on just one device. You may need a smartphone for staying connected while on the road and a laptop for heavy application usage but a simple waterproof reading device for days on the beach or a basic tablet for streaming movies at the cottage. The trick is to understand what you device needs are, keep researching and stay up to date with the latest models because there are always new devices with new features being introduced and don’t forget devices go on sale quite frequently.

Here is a quick reference to older models of Kindles:

Kindle (2016) Wi-Fi 4GB 800×600 E Ink Pearl 167 PPI Adapter 2-4 weeks 5.7 oz

161 grams Kids Kindle Bundle Wi-Fi 4GB 800×600 E Ink Pearl 167 PPI None 2-4 weeks 6.7 oz

191 grams Kindle (2014) Wi-Fi 4GB 800×600 E Ink Pearl 167 PPI None 2-4 weeks 6.7 oz

191 grams Kindle (2019) Wi-Fi 4GB 800×600 E Ink Carta 167 PPI TTS via Bluetooth 2-4 weeks 6.1 oz

174 grams Kindle 1 Free 3G 256MB 800×600 E Ink Vizplex 167 PPI Speakers, audio jack, audio books 2-7 days 10.3 oz

292 grams Kindle 2 Free 3G 2GB 800×600 E Ink Vizplex 167 PPI Speakers, audio jack, MP3 player, audio books, TTS 1-3 weeks 10.2 oz

289 grams Kindle 4 Review Wi-Fi 2GB 800×600 E Ink Pearl 167 PPI None 3-4 weeks 5.98 oz

170 grams Kindle 5 Review Wi-Fi 2GB 800×600 E Ink Pearl 167 PPI None 2-4 weeks 5.98 oz

170 grams Kindle DX1 Free 3G 4GB 1200×824 E Ink Vizplex 150 PPI Speakers, audio jack, MP3 player, audio books, TTS 4-14 days 18.9 oz

536 grams Kindle DX2 Review Free 3G 4GB 1200×824 E Ink Pearl 150 PPI Speakers, audio jack, MP3 player, audio books, TTS 2-3 weeks 18.9 oz

536 grams Kindle Keyboard Free 3G,

Wi-Fi 4GB 800×600 E Ink Pearl 167 PPI Speakers, audio jack, MP3 player, audio books, TTS 4-8 weeks 8.7 oz

247 grams Kindle Oasis (2016) Wi-Fi, 3G optional 4GB 1448×1072 E Ink Carta 300 PPI Adapter 6-8 weeks 4.6 oz

131 grams Kindle Oasis 2 Wi-Fi, 4G optional 8GB, 32GB 1680×1264 E Ink Carta 300 PPI Bluetooth, Audible, VoiceView 1-3 weeks 6.8 oz

194 grams Kindle Paperwhite 1 Review Wi-Fi, 3G optional 2GB 1024×758 E Ink Pearl 212 PPI None 3-8 weeks 7.5 oz

213 grams Kindle Paperwhite 2 Review Wi-Fi, 3G optional 4GB 1024×758 E Ink Carta 212 PPI None 3-8 weeks 7.3 oz

206 grams Kindle Paperwhite 3 Review Wi-Fi, 3G optional 4GB 1448×1072 E Ink Carta 300 PPI Adapter 3-6 weeks 7.2 oz

205 grams Kindle Paperwhite 4 (2018) Wi-Fi, 4G optional 8GB, 32GB 1448×1072 E Ink Carta 300 PPI Bluetooth, Audible, VoiceView 2-4 weeks 6.4 oz

182 grams Kindle Touch Review Wi-Fi, 3G optional 4GB 800×600 E Ink Pearl 167 PPI Speakers, audio jack, MP3 player, audio books, TTS 4-8 weeks 7.5 oz

213 grams Kindle Voyage Wi-Fi, 3G optional 4GB 1448×1072 E Ink Carta 300 PPI Adapter 3-6 weeks 6.3 oz

180 grams

