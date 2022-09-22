Amazon launches Fire HD 8 Kids and Kids Pro tablets with Mickey Mouse and Disney Princess themed cases

Apart from the new Fire HD 8 and HD 8 Plus tablet, the company also introduced a pair of tablets for kids – the Fire HD 8 Kids, and Fire HD 8 Kids Pro. Both models are largely the same and come with the usual claddings that are typical of kids’ tablets. However, the difference between the two is that each tablet model is aimed at kids of a particular age group – the Fire HD 8 Kids is for those in the 3 – 7-year-old age bracket while the Pro model is for those in the 6-12 years category.

Both the models come with free one-year access to Amazon Kids Plus which makes available ad-free content such as videos, games, e-books, and other educational content. A worry-free two-year guarantee applies to both models. Both models are similarly priced too, $149.99 with shipping slated to begin next month.

The Kids Pro model is however different in that it allows kids access to the digital store where they can buy e-books and apps of their choice. However, the content that the kids will have access to has been specially curated to suit their requirements while they will also need explicit permission from their parents to make any purchases.

Another nice aspect of the Fire HD 8 Kids and Kids Pro models is that Amazon is making available special Disney Design case bundles with Mickey Mouse and Disney Princess-themed cases. These are going to be on top of the standard cases that the tablet comes with and are going to cost $159.99.