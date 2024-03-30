Turn your Kindle into a clock and weather station

Here is an easy way to make your Kindle serve as a clock and a weather station, and the best thing here is that no complex technicalities are involved. As a Reddit user Puzzled_Athlete_1253 stated in a recent post, you won’t even have to hack your Kindle as well. Instead, the process can be accomplished in just three steps.

First off, go to the homepage and enter “~ds” in the Search bar to disable the screensaver. This step allows you to enjoy uninterrupted reading sessions without the distraction of the screensaver. And don’t worry, if you ever want to bring back the screensaver, reboot your Kindle.

Next, open the browser on your Kindle and navigate to https://0111.github.io/Kindle_WeatherCN/config.html.

It is in Chinese, but fret not; the setup is straightforward. Here is all of it translated into English.

First, enter the name of your city in English or enter the GPS coordinates for precise location data.

Then set your UTC zone, choose your preferred display language, and select the orientation (portrait or landscape) that suits you best. Additionally, customize temperature units, switch between day and night mode, and if you’re familiar with APIs, you can enter your APIKey.

Click the save button to apply your settings, and voila! Your Kindle now provides weather updates alongside your reading material.

You can also extend the life of your Kindle by maintaining optimal reading conditions. For this, adjust the backlight settings to your preference. Some users turn off the backlight entirely to conserve battery life and reduce strain on the device. Experiment with different brightness levels until you find the perfect balance between readability and energy efficiency. Many said in the comments it is working great for them.