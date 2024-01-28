Where do you buy ebooks from in 2024?

Good e-Reader has asked the public for the past ten years, where do you buy ebooks from? The landscape is dramatically different every couple of years. Some companies enter the space for the first time, while others exit it entirely. The industry has some constants, such as Amazon, Barnes and Noble and Kobo. They have been selling digital books for the past 15 years +, and most have unlimited services. These are the most popular, but depending on your device type, such as a smartphone or tablet, Apple Books and Google Play Books are preloaded on all Android and iOS devices.

To find out where people are buying their books from, Good e-Reader is conducting our yearly poll. This poll is open to everyone, and even if you don’t vote, you can see generally what is the most popular. If you vote, you can view each brand’s exact number of votes.