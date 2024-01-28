Apple Pencil 3 likely to integrate Find My functionality

The upcoming Apple Pencil 3 will likely support the Find My functionality, 9to5Mac reported citing code excerpts from the iOS 17.4 Beta 1 update. This means that just like AirPods and AirTags, users can find their lost Apple Pencil through the Find My network.

The specifics of this implementation remain shrouded in mystery. It is uncertain whether the Apple Pencil 3 will utilize Ultra-Wideband technology for pinpoint accuracy or if it will simply display the last known location on the map. However, what is evident is the imminent arrival of an Apple Pencil equipped with an integration into the Find My network.

Adding intrigue to the unfolding narrative, iPadOS 17.4 beta introduces a fresh iteration of the PencilKit API. Developers can leverage this API to make their applications compatible with the Apple Pencil. While version 2 of PencilKit, unveiled with iPadOS 17.0, introduced new tools such as monoline, fountain pen, watercolor, and crayon, details about the enhancements in PencilKit 3 remain undisclosed on the Apple Developer website.

All of this raises the possibility that PencilKit 3 might introduce novel capabilities requiring new hardware, a secret Apple appears keen to keep to itself at the moment. Renowned tech journalist Mark Gurman from Bloomberg hints at Apple’s ongoing efforts to redesign accessories for the next-gen iPad Pro. Speculation from the previous year also suggested that the Apple Pencil 3 might boast interchangeable magnetic tips, adding versatility to its functionality.

Meanwhile, iOS 17.4 and iPadOS 17.4 beta released to developers unveil tantalizing clues about a new iPad Pro. Among the anticipated features are a landscape Face ID camera, an OLED display, and a potential integration of MagSafe technology. Notably, the front camera placement is expected to shift to the top when the device is in landscape orientation.

Mark Gurman’s insights further fuel anticipation, predicting Apple’s announcement of new iPads around March, coinciding with the public release of iOS 17.4. As the tech giant continues to innovate, the integration of Find My into the Apple Pencil 3 hints at a seamless and interconnected future for Apple’s ecosystem.