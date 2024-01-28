An e-reader with physical buttons that evoke nostalgia

There is this new e-reader that has emerged online and is bringing back memories of the 3rd gen Kindle. That was when the Kindle had an E Ink display on top followed by a physical keyboard at the bottom. There also used to be page-turn buttons on either side of the display. The e-reader that has appeared in a YouTube video also has a similar build in that there is also the keypad at the bottom with the E Ink display sitting on top.

What you get to see is sort of an unboxing video of maybe an old e-reader device. If that be the case then the device, it must be said, has been maintained well enough. The e-reader is also shown accompanied by a leather folio cover of the same white shade as that of the e-reader itself.

The e-reader is marked EPBooks on its rear though on the top left corner, it carries the Hanvon marking. The e-reader comes with a microSD card reader along with quite an elaborate speaker grill at the rear towards the lower end of the e-reader. There also are rubber stoppers at the bottom to ensure the lower end sits a bit raised from the surface for the speaker to be heard clearly.

The placement of the Power button is interesting given that it is placed obliquely along the top left corner. There are the page turn buttons though both are placed along the left. There is the Page Up button and the Page Down button which intriguingly is larger than the Page Up button. Also, a nice thing about the e-reader is that all of the button markings are in English, which should be a nice thing if it is intended to be sold in English-speaking countries.

What is also interesting is that the e-reader is accompanied by a CD and other documentation that harks back to a bygone era. The Reddit post where the e-reader first appeared also has a buy link too, just in case anyone is interested.

Meanwhile, here is the video.