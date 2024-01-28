Tech enthusiast crafts custom E-Ink watch inspired by Cartier Tank Series

Augusto Marinucci, a connoisseur of the classic Cartier Tank series, sought to blend timeless aesthetics with cutting-edge technology and extended battery life. Dissatisfied with off-the-shelf options, Marinucci began crafting a bespoke E-Ink display watch that marries elegance with tech innovation.

As Hackaday stated, the challenge lay in finding an E-Ink display suitable for a custom case design. In a DIY feat, Marinucci resorted to cutting a donor E-Ink display to size, a process shrouded in mystery but indicative of the lengths enthusiasts go for customization. The display was meticulously glued around the edges to establish the common electrode connection, seamlessly integrating into Marinucci’s envisioned design.

The internal architecture features a display PCB, connecting to the control PCB at the rear through low-profile board-to-board connectors. Housing a PIC16 microprocessor and an RV-3028-C7 RTC, the watch not only displays time but does so with an impressively low power consumption of 45 nA. Marinucci’s commitment to a single battery runtime shines through a MAX1722 low-power boost converter, drawing power from a CR1616 cell via logic-controllable load switches.

Attention to detail was paramount in ensuring the watch’s longevity, given the intricacies of small button cells. Marinucci’s meticulous design aims to prevent premature battery exhaustion, a common pitfall in low-power devices.

The watch’s case, seemingly crafted from translucent resin, encapsulates the PCB stack within a UV-cured resin pour, highlighting a blend of craftsmanship and functionality. While the rear panel’s accessibility remains a mystery, potential screw holes hint at a design that may allow access to the battery and programming port, adding an element of user-friendliness.

For those not inclined toward DIY hardware, Marinucci suggests alternative routes. Enthusiasts can explore firmware hacks on existing watches or repurpose surplus E-Ink tags, offering a middle ground between customization and convenience.

In tech crafting, Marinucci’s fusion of classic aesthetics and modern tech serves as a testament to the limitless possibilities for those willing to venture beyond the confines of off-the-shelf solutions. Meanwhile, here is all that you’d like to know about the project.

