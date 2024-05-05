X-Men ’97: Reviving Classic Comic Book Excitement

X-Men: The Animated Series, which debuted in 1992, captivated audiences by introducing iconic figures like Charles Xavier and exploring complex storylines from the comics. After five seasons, the series concluded, leaving Xavier’s students to forge their own paths. X-Men ’97 picks up the narrative thread at a point where the team’s heroism has reshaped public perception, leading to the dismantling of the mutant-hunting Sentinel program.

While serving as a continuation of the original series, X-Men ’97 also provides an entry point for new viewers through the introduction of Roberto da Costa, a young mutant with solar powers. Roberto’s journey mirrors that of energy from the original series, highlighting themes of acceptance and belonging within the mutant community.

The show delves into the interpersonal dynamics among the veteran X-Men, particularly in the absence of Xavier. Cyclops assumes a new leadership role, while Jean Grey grapples with shifting priorities, including becoming a parent. The narrative arc, penned by showrunner Beau DeMayo, addresses the transient nature of peace for mutants, drawing parallels to real-world issues of discrimination and intolerance.

X-Men ’97 utilizes characters like Henry Gyrich and Magneto to explore the consequences of societal prejudice, emphasizing the complexity of identity and moral choice. Despite its serious themes, the series maintains the same campy charm of its predecessor, evoking nostalgia with its playful and vibrant dialogue.

Visually, X-Men ’97 shines in its action sequences, showcasing the team’s powers with dynamic flair giving new life to the beloved comic book series. However, some moments feel visually static, a contrast to the detailed backgrounds and naturalistic lighting. The series’ pacing, influenced by its 10-episode format and lack of commercial breaks, contributes to a sense of hurried storytelling.

Despite its flaws, X-Men ’97 injects new energy into the Marvel universe, offering a distinct vision that harkens back to the genre’s early successes. By embracing its own identity, the series stands apart from the similar landscape of other cinematic universes, inviting viewers to relive the excitement of classic comic book storytelling in a new way.

Featuring a talented ensemble cast, including Eric Bauza and Christopher Britton, X-Men ’97 is now available for streaming on Disney Plus, with new episodes released weekly.