X-Men ’97: Reviving Classic Comic Book Excitement

For years, the X-Men were noticeably absent from Marvel Studios’ projects due to a longstanding rift with Fox, the previous owner of their rights. This absence was intriguing yet odd, given the pivotal role of X-Men: The Animated Series in catalyzing the X-Men film franchise and the broader comic book movie boom. However, Disney Plus’ X-Men ’97 series now offers a nostalgic homage to these beloved characters, marking their return after nearly three decades.
