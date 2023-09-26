Xiaomi has just released the InkPalm Mini 5 Pro Edition

Xiaomi released its first InkPalm of 2023, the InkPalm 5 Mini Pro. This device has a faster processor, 64GB of internal storage and full English support compared to the regular InkPalm Mini 5 that came out a few years ago. The colour scheme is black around the bezels and silver on the sides and back, which makes it look premium. This is one of the few mini e-readers that fit inside your pocket. You can order this today for $209.99 from the Good e-Reader Store.

The Xiaomi InkPalm 5 Mini Pro features a 5.2-inch E INK Carta HD e-paper display with a resolution of 1280×720 with 284 PPI. The screen is flush with the bezel and protected by a layer of glass. There are 24 warm and cool LED lights to read at night or in low-light conditions.

Underneath the hood is a quad-core 1.8GHZ Quanzi processor, 1GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. You can connect to the internet via WIFI and listen to audiobooks, podcasts or music with wireless headphones, thanks to Bluetooth 5.0. Volume buttons on the side can double as manual page-turn buttons with select reading apps. This device runs Google Android 8.1, and it is possible to sideload your apps. You can do this using the stock internet browser or the USB-C port to load your apps or alternative app stores such as the Amazon App Store or Samsung Galaxy Store. It is powered by a 1,300 mAh battery, so you should be suitable for a week of non-stop use. The dimensions are 143×76.6×6.9mm and weigh 115g, which is very light.

Although this has full English support, some pre-preloaded apps are in Chinese, so you might want to uninstall these right away.

