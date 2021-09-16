Xiaomi Pad 5 makes European debut, price starts €349

The Xiaomi Pad 5 has just been introduced in the European market. According to gsmarena, the tablet essentially is the rebranded version of its recently launched Mi Pad 5 4G though for reasons best known to Xiaomi, the more advanced versions of the tablet, the Mi Pad 5 Pro and the Mi Pad 5 Pro 5G isn’t making it to the international markets, at least not for now.

The Mi Pad 5, meanwhile will be coming in two trim levels – the base model with 6 gigs of RAM and 128 GB of ROM while the top-end version will have 256 GB of ROM along with the same 6 GB of RAM. The two models are priced €349 and €399, respectively though there is a promotional €50 discount available for the early buyers.

For that amount, the tablet comes with pretty decent specs, which includes an 11-inch IPS LCD display having WQHD+ (2560 x 1600 pixels) resolution. The display has a 120 Hz refresh rate and boasts of HDR 10 support. Behind it lies a Snapdragon 860 chipset while keeping the lights on is an 8,720 mAh battery. The tablet though will come bundled with a 22.5W charger even though it can charge at max 33W. Buyers will have to procure the higher-rated charger if they wish to achieve quicker energy refills.

The tablet also comes with a quad-speaker arrangement with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio support. The tablet comes with a 13 MP primary sensor at the rear while the front gets an 8 MP sensor for selfies or videos chats. There is no mention though if the Mi Pad 5 would be accompanied by a keyboard cover and stylus pen, both of which didn’t find mention durign launch.

Interestingly, the tablet got a European launch just a day after Apple announced its all-new iPad Mini and a refreshed iPad 9 range. That isn’t all as the Mi Pad 5 is slated to go on sale starting September 23, just a day ahead of Apple’s planned iPad 9 and iPad Mini 6 launch in the region.

( Senior Writer ) With a keen interest in tech, I make it a point to keep myself updated on the latest developments in the world of technology and gadgets. That includes smartphones or tablet devices but stretches to even AI and self-driven automobiles as well, the latter being my latest fad. Besides writing, I like watching videos, reading, listening to music, or experimenting with different recipes. Motion picture is another aspect that interests me a lot and maybe I’ll make a film sometime in the future.