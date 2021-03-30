You can now pinch and zoom on the Remarkable

Remarkable has just added the ability to pinch and zoom and then engage in a two-finger pan to move around the page once you’re zoomed in. This primarily applies to all of your documents and PDF files. Speaking of PDF files, finding your way around longer PDF documents is easier than before, with navigation links supported, allowing you to jump from one specific page to another with a tap on the screen. These new features are apart of the brand new 2.6 software update and applies to the Remarkable 1 and Remarkable 2.

The new firmware update also has some surprises for ebook management. Ebooks now benefit from smarter formatting. Text is justified by default; margins and alignment are improved, and images and ebook front covers will display more accurately. These changes will be automatically applied to all newly imported EPUB files and ebooks, but you can adjust the look of existing files by changing the text settings in the side menu.

Lastly, Remarkable has added new graphics to the cursor that appears while using the erase and selection tools. Along with general system and stability improvements.

