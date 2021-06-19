Become a Good e-Reader Vendor

By selling on Good e-Reader you have the opportunity to access millions of customers all over the world, who are interested in e-readers, tablets, accessories, ESL, smartphones and E INK products of every kind. Register Today or see available product categories.

Why should I sell on Good e-Reader?

1. Reach hundreds of millions of customers

Access a massive audience of Good e-Reader customers shopping across North America and the world!

2. Access a new sales channel

Many companies sell their products directly, raise funds on Kickstarter or Indiegogo, or through small websites, nobody has ever heard of. You can certainly continue to sell your products there, but Good e-Reader has more visibility and reach.

3. Secure transactions

Good e-Reader handles the entire purchase flow for customers who buy your products. We accept more payment options than anyone else. Apple Pay, Chrome Pay, Microsoft Pay, Samsung Pay, AMEX, Visa, Mastercard, Diners, Paypal and more!

4. Increase product exposure

Good e-Reader conducts product reviews on their website and YouTube channel, with over 110,000 thousand subscribers. Selling your products ensures that you will get more visibility with unboxing and review videos.

5. Scale your business with our Warehouse

Leave the shipping, returns, and customer service to us. You can send us your items, we will store them in our warehouse and we ship them to customers for you.

6. Make money

Good e-Reader generates millions of dollars per year and this is your chance to double the revenue you are getting from other e-com stores or platforms.

Create an Good e-Reader Vendor account

You can create a free account on the Good e-Reader Vendor Market Place. We just need a few things.

Store Name & Phone Number

Business Address & email address

Paypal Address or Bank account

VAT or Tax ID Number (optional)