Amazon adds more advertisements to the Kindle home screen

Amazon Kindle Special Offers edition serves up advertisements and recommendations on the homescreen. It looks like you will see even more of this with the advent of the new 5.13.4 update that is being pushed out to any Kindle released in the past five years. How is Amazon pushing out even more advertisements? They have extended the home screen so you can scroll down further than ever before.

There is not much else to this update, other than a naming convention change to Amazon FreeTime and Amazon FreeTime Unlimited. They are being rebranded to Amazon Kids and Amazon Kids+ in the coming months. There is no change to the benefits you enjoy and no action is required from you.

Like all Amazon updates is the ubiquitous performance improvements, bug fixes, and other general enhancements.