Amazon Announces Charging Dock for Paperwhite Signature Edition

The Kindle Paperwhite 5 Signature Edition was announced a couple of days ago and the e-reader has fast charging capability. Amazon is going to be selling a new charging dock and it looks really good, from a design perspective. When the Kindle is on the dock it will charge it up to 100% in as little as 2 hours with 7.5W of high-speed wireless charging. The dock plugs into the wall, via a wall charger.

The wireless charging dock eliminates the need to plug in your Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition every time you want to charge it. The dock is always ready. Just drop your Kindle in the dock and let it charge. It has foreign object detection and temperature control features help to provide a safer wireless charging for you and your Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition. When you insert into the dock, it will be in portrait mode.

How does wireless charging work? Wireless charging works by transferring energy from the charging dock to a receiver in the back of the Kindle via electromagnetic induction. The charging dock uses an induction coil to create an alternating electromagnetic field, which the receiver coil in the e-reader converts back into electricity to feed the battery.https://amzn.to/3kvZ8DK

You can pre-order it in the United States, but since I am in Canada, I can’t see what the price is. Also, 3rd parties are also developing charging stands, Anker just announced they will be launching one in Japan.

