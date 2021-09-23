Spruce up your new 11th gen Kindle Paperwhite with these cases

Amazon launched the all-new Kindle Paperwhite eReader series comprising of the base Paperwhite model and the premium Paperwhite Signature Edition. In between, there is the Paperwhite for Kids version too which basically is the same as the base Paperwhite but comes bundled with kid-friendly colorful cases. For the other two Kindle devices, cases have to be procured separately.

Fortunately, Amazon has two nice cases to offer, that is tailor-made for the new 11th gen Kindle Paperwhite. Here is a brief introduction to the new cases that can add a whole new dimension to the eReader devices.

Kindle Paperwhite Leather Cover

The cases have a thin and light build and do not add much of heft to the devices. The cases have been specifically designed for the latest generation Paperwhite and Paperwhite Signature edition eReaders and won’t fit any other Kindle device. Made from natural leather, the textured cover make it ideal for protecting the display from scratches or minor abrasions.

The cover opens and closes like a book, with the integrated magnetic attachment allowing for the cover to close securely each time. Closing the cover will put the device to sleep while opening it will have the opposite effect. It is also designed to fold all the way back which makes it ideal for one-handed operation. There are cut-outs in place too that allow the Kindle to be charged with the case on.

The case comes in attractive shades of Deep Sea Blue, Lavender Haze, Merlot, and Black. It is priced at $49.99 and is currently on pre-order. It is set to release on October 27, 2021.

Kindle Paperwhite Cork Cover

The Paperwhite Cork Cover comes across as a weatherproof case with a distinct style statement of its own. Its thin and light and has much the same characteristics as the Leather Cover Case, which includes book-like operation as well as the ability to fold all the way back to aid in single-handed operation.

Also, the cover is exclusive to the latest Paperwhite and Paperwhite Signature Edition models and won’t fit any prior generation Kindle devices. Choice of color is limited to Light Cork and Dark Cork. The case however is priced a bit higher at $59.99. Also, much like the Leather Case, it’s currently on pre-order and won’t release before October 27, 2021.