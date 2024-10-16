Amazon announces new Kindle Scribe 2024 with new AI features

Amazon has just announced a new version of the Kindle Scribe for 2024. This has a new colour scheme and design. The device’s body is white and has a green ledger with a green stylus to draw on it. It will have mostly the same software experience existing Scribe users are used to but with a few key differences. The new built-in AI-powered notebook lets you quickly summarize pages and notes into concise bullet points in a handwritten-style font that can be shared from the notebook tab. You can also refine your notes in a handwritten-style font so they’re legible while maintaining the look and feel of handwriting. This feature is currently only available in English.

The all-new Kindle Scribe combines all the benefits of Kindle with a powerful note-taking device. The display has new white borders and a smooth, paper-like texture that makes it look and feel like you’re writing on paper. Plus, at 300ppi, text looks crisp and clear when writing or reading. The Premium Pen is finely crafted to provide just the right weight and balance, so it feels like holding an actual pen, and the new soft-tip eraser feels just like a pencil – you’ll think you need to wipe the screen after erasing.

The new Kindle Scribe offers a first-of-its-kind book-writing experience and a more powerful note-taking experience. With Active Canvas, you can write your thoughts directly into the book when inspiration strikes. Your note becomes part of the page, and the book’s text dynamically flows around it—whether you increase the font size, change the font style, or change the book layout, the note stays visible exactly where you want it, so you never lose any meaning or context. Coming soon, you’ll also be able to write your notes in the side panel and easily hide them when you’re done.

The all-new Kindle Scribe ships December 4 and is available for pre-order now starting at $399.99.

