Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 2024 e-reader is now faster

The Amazon Spanish website has just announced the new Kindle Paperwhite 12th generation. Since its debut in 2012, customers have made the Kindle Paperwhite our best-selling Kindle device, and the all-new Kindle Paperwhite is the fastest yet. Scrolling through your Library or Kindle Store is snappy and responsive, and page turns are 25 percent faster. This could be due to the new E INK Carta 1300 e-paper display panel.

The display uses an oxide thin-film transistor that gives it the highest contrast ratio of any Kindle, so text and images pop on the screen. A larger seven-inch display is the first for Kindle Paperwhite, and it’s also the thinnest Paperwhite, with a battery life of up to three months.

Kindle Paperwhite is waterproof, has 16GB of storage for thousands of books, and is available in Raspberry, Jade Green, and Charcoal. The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition has 32GB of storage, optional wireless charging, and an auto-adjusting front light. It is available in Raspberry Metallic, Jade Green Metallic, and Charcoal Metallic.

Kindle Paperwhite is available now at $159.99, and Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition is available for $199.99.

This is a developing story; this post will be updated with buying links and further specs.

