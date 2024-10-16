Amazon releases new Amazon Kindle e-reader

After weeks of leaked product listings, Amazon announced the all-new Kindle 2024 edition. This is considered their affordable entry-level e-reader and comes in two new body colours: black and Matcha Green. Weighing in at just 158g, the new entry-level Kindle is the most compact but packed with premium features. It features faster page turns, a higher contrast ratio, and a front light that is 25% brighter at max setting—as bright as Kindle Paperwhite. It offers weeks of battery life from a single charge, 16GB of storage for holding thousands of books, 300 PPI, and a distraction-free, glare-free display. Kindle is available now starting at $109.99. Kindle Kids is available now for $129.99.

The new Kindle has a 6-inch screen with a 300 PPI resolution. It has a front-lit display with only excellent lighting and has 4 LED lights and a peak brightness of 94 nits. This device has a dark mode so you can invert the background to black and text to white. It is not waterproof, but does have Bluetooth to listen to Audible audiobooks. 6 months included with Kindle Kids, so your little ones can download thousands of kid friendly ebooks.

Here is the full listing for the Kindle



The 12th generation (2024) Kindle is the lightest and most compact Amazon have made yet. With a 6” screen, it has a glare-free display, an adjustable front light, and long battery life. Its enhanced features include a 25% brighter front light at max setting, a higher contrast ratio, and faster page turns than the previous generation. Its 300 ppi display won’t tire your eyes, providing great readability, with font sizes to suit your mood, and allows you to enjoy a huge range of books in all environments.

Built-in adjustable front light

Kindle features an innovative built-in adjustable front light to deliver a brighter, evenly-lit display. It guides light from above towards the display instead of projecting it towards the users eyes like with a traditional backlit display, reducing the chance of screen fatigue. It illuminates the screen instead of the entire room, so you can read in the dark without disturbing others. And dark mode feature lets you read comfortably indoors and outdoors, any time of the day.

Recharge once a month, not once a day

Kindle benefits from an incredibly long battery life. You’ll be able to go for up to six weeks without needing to recharge. The included USB cable makes it simple to recharge too- simply plug into any chargeable USB port or plug adapter to reinvigorate your Kindle’s battery.

Kindle can download books through your computer and the supplied USB cable, or directly onto your device using Wi-Fi, either at home or through Wi-Fi hotspots. Downloads are quick and easy, with books available to read in as little as 60 seconds.

Listen to the stories

Use Audible on your Kindle to get access to over 200,000 audiobooks, perfect for when you want to rest your eyes but don’t want to storytelling to stop.

Pair your device with Bluetooth headphones or speakers to allow you to freely move about your house as you switch from reading to listening. Or connect the Kindle to your car speakers using Bluetooth to let the whole family enjoy the unfolding tale on your next car journey.