Amazon says the Kindle Oasis is discontinued

The Amazon Kindle Oasis remains one of the most popular e-readers in the world. This is primarily because the only e-reader in Amazon’s portfolio had manual page-turn buttons. The device was officially discontinued earlier in the year, but sometimes it popped up on the Amazon website for a couple of hours. However, Amazon stated at the new Kindle e-reader event that no more units will be made once the remaining stock sells out.
In a comment to the Verge Amazon said, “Once current inventory of Kindle Oasis sells out online and in stores, we will not restock the device,” Amazon’s Devon Corvasce says in a statement. “Today, all of our devices are touch-forward, which is what our customers are comfortable with.”
The third-generation Oasis came out in 2019. It had an identical design as the second-iteration Oasis, with a similar 7-inch, 300 PPI screen. There were a couple of differences: the Oasis 3 has a front-lit display and amber LED lights for a warm effect, with 25 LED lights. It also came in two different colours: graphite and champagne gold. It also has an all-aluminum body, page turn buttons, Bluetooth support, and a micro USB for charging.
Sadly, there are no Kindles with page-turn buttons; instead, many users rely on Bluetooth page-turners from 3rd party sellers. For those of you who can’t live without page-turn buttons, some companies still have many different models with buttons. Kobo is one of the best-known examples; they have colour and black and white variants. Most Pocketbook e-readers also have physical buttons, but their bookstore pales compared to Kobo.
