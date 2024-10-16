Here is a comparison of all the new Kindle e-readers

Amazon has just announced a bevy of new e-readers, surprising the world. There have been numerous leaks and rumours that Amazon was working on a new entry-level Kindle, Paperwhite and Kindle Paperwhite Signature edition. All of these devices were announced today. However, two others were announced and are going to be surefire bestsellers. The First is the Kindle Colorsoft, their first e-reader with a colour E INK screen, usiong E INK Kaleido 3. Amazon worked directly with E INK to make it look better than Kobo or Pocketbook, with new screen technology. They also unveiled the Kindle Scribe 2, a new colour scheme with many AI features.
Many people wonder what the core differences are between all the new units unveiled today. This comparison chart provides vital selling points and links to the product pages for more pictures, tech specs, and information. The new Kindle, Kindle Paperwhite, and Paperwhite Signature editions are shipping now, while the Scribe 2 and Colorsoft will ship later in the year.
|Kindle (2024)
|Kindle Paperwhite (2024)
|Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (2024)
|Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition (2024)
|Kindle Scribe (2024)
|Starting Price
|$110
|$160
|$200
|$280
|$400
|Display
|6 inch
300 ppi
recessed
|7 inch
300 ppi
flush-front
|7 inch
300 ppi
flush-front
|7 inch (color)
300 ppi (b&w)
150 ppi (color)
flush-front
|10.2 inch
300 ppi
|Storage
|16GB
|16GB
|32GB
|32GB
|16GB, 32GB, or 64GB
|Adjustable warm light
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Auto light sensor
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Writing support & Pen included
|✓
|Wireless Charging
|✓
|✓
|IPX8 waterproof
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Bluetooth / Audible
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|WiFi
|2.4 GHz and 5 GHz
|2.4 GHz and 5 GHz
|2.4 GHz and 5 GHz
|2.4 GHz and 5 GHz
|2.4 GHz and 5 GHz
|Charging & battery
|Up to 6 weeks battery life
USB-C
9W charging
2 hours full charge
|Up to 12 weeks battery life
USB-C
9W charging
2.5 hours full charge
|Up to 12 weeks battery life
USB-C
9W (wired)
Qi wireless charging
2.5 hours full charge
|Up to 8-weeks battery life
USB-C
9W (wired)
Qi wireless charging
2.5 hours full charge
|USB-C
9W
Up to 12 weeks battery life (reading)
Up to 3 weeks (writing)
2.5 hours full charge
|Dimensions
|108.6 x 157.8 x 8mm
4.3″ x 6.2″ x 0.32″
|127.6 x 176.7 x 7.8mm
5″ x 7″ x .3″
|127.6 x 176.7 x 7.8mm
5″ x 7″ x .3″
|127.6 x 176.7 x 7.8mm
5″ x 7″ x .3″
|196 x 230 x 5.7mm
7.7″ x 9″ x .22″
|Weight
|158 grams
5.56 ounces
|211 grams
7.4 ounces
|214 grams
7.5 ounces
|219 grams
7.7 ounces
|433 grams
15.3 ounces
|Color
|Black and Matcha
|Black, Raspberry, and Jade
|Metallica Black, Metallic Jade, and Metallic Raspberry
|Metallic Black
|Tungston and Metallic Jade
