Here is a comparison of all the new Kindle e-readers

Amazon has just announced a bevy of new e-readers, surprising the world. There have been numerous leaks and rumours that Amazon was working on a new entry-level Kindle, Paperwhite and Kindle Paperwhite Signature edition. All of these devices were announced today. However, two others were announced and are going to be surefire bestsellers. The First is the Kindle Colorsoft, their first e-reader with a colour E INK screen, usiong E INK Kaleido 3. Amazon worked directly with E INK to make it look better than Kobo or Pocketbook, with new screen technology. They also unveiled the Kindle Scribe 2, a new colour scheme with many AI features.

Many people wonder what the core differences are between all the new units unveiled today. This comparison chart provides vital selling points and links to the product pages for more pictures, tech specs, and information. The new Kindle, Kindle Paperwhite, and Paperwhite Signature editions are shipping now, while the Scribe 2 and Colorsoft will ship later in the year.

Kindle (2024) Kindle Paperwhite (2024) Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (2024) Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition (2024) Kindle Scribe (2024) Starting Price $110 $160 $200 $280 $400 Display 6 inch

300 ppi

recessed 7 inch

300 ppi

flush-front 7 inch

300 ppi

flush-front 7 inch (color)

300 ppi (b&w)

150 ppi (color)

flush-front 10.2 inch

300 ppi Storage 16GB 16GB 32GB 32GB 16GB, 32GB, or 64GB Adjustable warm light ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Auto light sensor ✓ ✓ ✓ Writing support & Pen included ✓ Wireless Charging ✓ ✓ IPX8 waterproof ✓ ✓ ✓ Bluetooth / Audible ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ WiFi 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz Charging & battery Up to 6 weeks battery life

USB-C

9W charging

2 hours full charge Up to 12 weeks battery life

USB-C

9W charging

2.5 hours full charge Up to 12 weeks battery life

USB-C

9W (wired)

Qi wireless charging

2.5 hours full charge Up to 8-weeks battery life

USB-C

9W (wired)

Qi wireless charging

2.5 hours full charge USB-C

9W

Up to 12 weeks battery life (reading)

Up to 3 weeks (writing)

2.5 hours full charge Dimensions 108.6 x 157.8 x 8mm

4.3″ x 6.2″ x 0.32″ 127.6 x 176.7 x 7.8mm

5″ x 7″ x .3″ 127.6 x 176.7 x 7.8mm

5″ x 7″ x .3″ 127.6 x 176.7 x 7.8mm

5″ x 7″ x .3″ 196 x 230 x 5.7mm

7.7″ x 9″ x .22″ Weight 158 grams

5.56 ounces 211 grams

7.4 ounces 214 grams

7.5 ounces 219 grams

7.7 ounces 433 grams

15.3 ounces Color Black and Matcha Black, Raspberry, and Jade Metallica Black, Metallic Jade, and Metallic Raspberry Metallic Black Tungston and Metallic Jade