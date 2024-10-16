Introducing Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition

Amazon has just posted details about new upcoming e-readers on their Spanish website, but details are not yet on the other Amazon properties. However, this might change when the clock strikes midnight on October 16th, when Amazon will formally announce new products. The Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition ships October 30 and is available for pre-order now for $279.99.

The all-new Kindle Colorsoft brings colour to Kindle without compromise. It has everything customers love about Kindle: high contrast, fast page turns, an auto-adjusting front light, and weeks of battery life. It adds colour that’s vibrant yet easy on the eyes. Now, you can search for colour covers in your Library or Kindle Store, view photos and images of books in colour, or highlight text that you can easily search for later.

Everything about Kindle Colorsoft has been meticulously engineered to deliver rich, paper-like colours. It uses a custom-designed oxide backing layer for fast performance and increased contrast in colour and black-and-white content. Its custom Colorsoft display includes a new light guide with nitride LEDs that, combined with our custom algorithms, enhances colour and increases brightness—all without losing detail. You can zoom in on images without worrying about pixelation and choose between standard or vibrant colour styles. Kindle Colorsoft comes with wireless charging, up to eight weeks of battery life, and is waterproof, so you can take it into the bath or to the beach without worry.

This article will be updated with complete tech specs as more details emerge.

