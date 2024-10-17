Amazon Kindle Colorsoft not shipping to most countries until 2025

The Amazon Kindle Colorsoft is the first Kindle with a colour e-paper display. Readers can easily view ebooks on Kindle Colorsoft’s art, comics, manga, webtoons, and other digital content. The shopping experience will be accelerated, too, since you can view the cover art of all the books in vibrant colours. US customers can place pre-orders now, which will ship out on October 30th. However, most other countries will have to wait longer to buy one since it’s not listed yet.

The Kindle Colorsoft is not listed and unavailable to pre-order until 2025 on the Amazon Australia, New Zealand, and Canada websites. The initial press release on the About Amazon website does not mention the Kindle Colorsoft existing in Japan, Singapore, Poland, or many other countries. Unless you live in a major country such as the UK, France, Germany, or the US, you can forget about Colorsoft for a long time.

Everything about Kindle Colorsoft has been meticulously engineered to deliver rich, paper-like colours. It features an oxide back panel for fast performance and higher contrast in colour and black-and-white content. Its custom-designed Colorsoft display features a new light guide with nitride LEDs that, combined with our custom algorithms, enhance colour and increase brightness without obscuring detail. You can zoom in on images without worrying about pixelation and choose between standard and vivid colour styles. Kindle Colorsoft features wireless charging, an eight-week battery life, and waterproof, so you can take it in the bath or to the beach without worry.

