New iFlytek AiNote Air 2 Offers AI-Based Productivity Features

iFlytek has introduced its latest e-note offering, the AiNote Air 2. This device comes with several advanced AI-based features that make it a significant upgrade over its predecessor. Prime among those are new features designed to enhance the device’s productivity. The company hopes this will make the new AiNote Air 2 ideal for professionals engaged in segments such as finance, enterprise, and others.

Among the new features the e-note device comes with include the ability to perform voice-to-text conversions in real-time as well as multi-language translations. Apart from these, you will also be able to take handwritten notes even while recording meeting proceedings. It can also generate meeting minutes on its own, besides creating to-do lists or marking important items that deserve your attention automatically. All of these features coupled with automatic cloud syncing make the new AiNote Air 2 ideal for use as a productivity tool in the enterprise or corporate segments.

The e-paper display allows for a glare-free reading experience that makes it extremely eye-friendly. You won’t be hurting your eyes even when using the device for long hours. The bundled stylus also does its bit in offering a device that can be an ideal replacement for pen and paper in an office environment. It offers a very natural writing feel with next-to-zero latency. Combine that with the ability to convert your handwritten notes to text and you have the perfect device to take your productivity to the next level.

“This device redefines how professionals handle note-taking, collaboration, and productivity, making it an essential tool for today’s hybrid work environments,” said Kun Zhong, General Manager of iFLYTEK’s AINOTE Product Line. This device is a significant step forward in the field of AI-powered tools, and we are confident it will continue to make a lasting difference in how people work.”

iFlytek launched the AiNote Air 2 at the GITEX Global 2024 event that is held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from October 14-18. You can head over to the company store for more details, including price and shipping info.