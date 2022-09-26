Amazon announces Prime Early Access sale on October 11 & October 12

Amazon is running another big sale on October 11 & October 12 called Prime Early Access. This will be similar to Prime Day, so you will be able to find a ton of Amazon device sales, in addition to other brands. It will be running in 15 countries, so likely all of the big markets will be able to capitalize on the savings. It is very likely that the 11th Generation Paperwhite will receive a hefty discount, ditto with the Oasis and all-new Kindle Basic.

Prime Early Access Sale gives Prime Members a chance to kick off the holiday shopping season early with hundreds of thousands of deals. As part of the new deals event, Amazon is introducing a Top 100 list of some of the season’s most popular and giftable items. New deals from the list will drop throughout the event, offering deep savings across all top categories, including electronics, fashion, home, kitchen, pets, toys, and Amazon devices. Holiday gift guides and Amazon’s Toys We Love list will also make it easier for Prime members to discover, shop, and save on deals this holiday season.

“We are so excited to help Prime members kick off the holiday season with Amazon’s new Prime Early Access Sale—an exclusive opportunity for members to get deep discounts on top brands we know they are looking for this time of year,” said Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime. “And members can start enjoying exclusive Prime benefits and offers now, plus find gift ideas for the family with our holiday gift guides and this year’s Toys We Love list.”

Members don’t have to wait to take advantage of holiday gift guides, as well as Prime benefits and offers. They can also learn more by visiting amazon.com/earlyaccess. Customers can join Prime or start a free 30-day trial at amazon.com/prime to participate.

Explore Holiday Gift Guides: Prime members can find gifting inspiration for the holiday season with gift guides, featuring top items from the toys and home categories. The toys gift guide features the most popular toys and games of the holiday season. It also includes the Toys We Love list of more than 60 items only available at Amazon from top brands, including Hasbro, Disney, Fisher-Price, Bluey, and National Geographic. For more information, visit amazon.com/toyswelove. The home gift guide includes must-have products from brands like Amazon Basics, Christopher Knight, De’Longhi, iRobot, Shark, simplehuman, and ZINUS.

Try Amazon Music Unlimited: Prime members who haven't yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can get four months free—with 90 million songs ad-free and in HD, plus millions of podcast episodes—and non-Prime members are eligible for three months free. Or, Prime members can get an Echo Dot (3 rd gen) for $0.99 with a one-month subscription of Amazon Music Unlimited. Both offers are available starting September 26 and ending October 12.

Get a Grubhub+ Membership, Free For a Year: Prime members in the U.S. can get even more delivered to their door with a free, one-year Grubhub+ membership trial valued at $9.99 per month—at no additional cost to their Prime membership for the first 12 months. This offer includes unlimited, $0 delivery fees on orders over $12, along with exclusive offers and rewards for Grubhub+ members, like free food and order discounts from hundreds of thousands of restaurants across the country. To activate this deal, members can visit amazon.com/grubhub.

Score Deals on Prime Video: Prime Video is just one of many benefits included with a Prime membership. In addition to a vast collection of movies, series, and sports included with Prime Video, from September 30 through October 7, Prime members can enjoy a selection of new and popular titles to rent or buy at up to 50% off.

