Amazon Black Friday Deals on the Kindle e-readers

Black Friday is almost here and the fun won’t be complete without Amazon offering some nice deals on its best Kindle devices. Not to disappoint its core clientele, Amazon is now offering discounts on even the latest 2024 Kindle range as well. Read on for the details.

Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle

The Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle includes the new Kindle Scribe, Premium Pen, leather folio cover, and power adapter, all for $479.97. That’s $60 less than the usual price of $539.97. On offer is the Kindle Scribe having 64 gigs of storage and done up in a shade of Metallic Jade. The accompanying folio cover boasts a plant-based leather build and comes in a matching shade of Jade. You can also opt for Tungsten shade for the Scribe and black shaded folio cover for the same price. Keep in mind the bundle is slated for delivery on December 6

Kindle Colorsoft Essentials Bundle

The Kindle Colorsoft Essentials bundle comprises of the Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition having 32 gigs of storage, a premium leather cover, and a wireless charging dock, all for $349.97. That’s $35 less than the usual price of $384.97. The Kindle Colorsoft comes in a black shade while the premium leather cover sports a Walnut shade. You can also have the same with the Ruby Premium leather cover for the same price. Delivery is slated to take place around December 22 – 30.

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle

The Kindle Paperwhite Essentials bundle is inclusive of the 16 GB Kindle Paperwhite along with a fabric cover in black, and a power adapter. The bundle is priced $184.97 which is $20 less than the list price of $204.97. The deal applies to the Kindle model sporting a black shade. Other color options namely Agave green and Denim aren’t available at the moment.

Kindle Essentials Bundle

Lastly, there is the Kindle Essentials Bundle comprising of the latest 2024 release Kindle, Matcha fabric cover, power adapter. The bundle will set you back $146.97 which is $15 less than the usual price of $161.97. You can also opt for the Kindle in a black shade though the fabric cover will still be in matcha. Amazon is offering next day delivery for the basic Kindle.

Go for the model that appeals to you. No word yet as to how long the deal is going to last. So, better hurry!