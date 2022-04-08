Amazon Canada is increasing the cost of Prime Membership to $99 per year

Amazon Canada has just announced that they are increasing the cost of Prime Memberships cost from $79 per year to $99. The new price will apply to renewals on March 16, 2023. This is the first price increase since Prime launched in Canada in 2013 and since then Amazon has continued to invest in making Prime even more valuable for their members.

In the last few years, Amazon has added more product selection available with fast, free, unlimited Prime shipping; and earlier this year they began offering free One-Day Delivery for millions of items with no minimum purchase to most cities and towns across Canada. In addition to new selection and faster delivery, Prime Video has tripled the number of Amazon Original series and movies in the past few years, including Amazon Original series like The Boys, Reacher, and, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Later this year, Amazon will debut the Canadian Amazon Original series, The Kids in the Hall, and in September, will release the highly anticipated The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.



( Editor-in-chief ) Michael Kozlowski has been writing about audiobooks and e-readers for the past twelve years. His articles have been picked up by major and local news sources and websites such as the CBC, CNET, Engadget, Huffington Post and the New York Times. He Lives in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.