Charge your Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition wirelessly with these chargers

The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition stands at the very top of all Amazon Kindle e-readers. It vastly improves over its predecessors and brings exciting new features to the table. One such feature is the ability to charge the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition wirelessly. You can simply place it on a compatible 10W Qi wireless charger and it’ll recharge without the need to mess with cables or wires.

Amazon partnered with the Anker to create its very own wireless charging dock for the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition. That is definitely the best one to get if you’re looking for a wireless charger because Anker is a well-reputed brand that makes excellent charging products. If you want alternatives, any 10W Qi wireless charger should work with the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition. Keeping the e-reader’s size in mind, we have hand-picked some great substitutes for you.

The propriety Wireless Charging Dock for the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition has been designed and built by Anker. Overall, the structure is exactly the right fit for wirelessly charging your Kindle. It props up the e-reader, saving space on the table where it’s kept. You get the desired 10W Qi wireless charging power output, but the downside is that it’s only compatible with your Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition.

Get the Amazon-recommended Wireless Charging Dock for Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition for $29.99 at Amazon. Keep in mind that there’s a DC wall charger but no cable included in the box.

Belkin is widely known for its high-quality charging products, both the wired and wireless variety. The Belkin TrueFreedom Pro Wireless Charging Mat is a premium wireless charging pad. What makes it the best alternative to Anker’s Wireless Charging Dock for the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition is its coil placement. There’s no specific spot where you need to keep your device to charge wirelessly, you can put it on any inch of this mat and it’ll top up wirelessly.

Belkin’s TrueFreedom Pro Wireless Charging Mat can charge two devices at once, though this won’t be possible while charging your Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition. This 10W wireless charging mat is available to buy for $89.99 from Amazon.

ZealSound’s Triple Wireless Charger Station is incredibly handy because you can charge multiple devices at once. It is meant to accommodate approximately three average smartphones on top. However, with your Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition placed on this large pad, you may not have enough space for anything more than a small phone or a pair of earbuds. Although it only supports a 5W wireless charging speed, it’s wide build and support for Apple devices make it s good product.

You can grab the Qi-certified ZealSound Triple Wireless Charger Station from Amazon for $39.99 usually, but it is currently discounted to $37.95. It’s a bargain at this price, considering the beautiful leather finish and adapter in the box.

The Yootech Wireless Charger is a more compact option. Shaped like a circular disc, this Qi wireless charging pad is easily placed anywhere in your house. You get a 10W wireless charging output which is perfect for your Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition. There’s a 3.3ft USB Type-C cable included inside the box, but you’ll have to grab the wall charger separately.

You do have to be careful about positioning your Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition on the Yootech Wireless Charger. The e-reader is much larger in proportion so be sure to place it at a safe and secure angle. The Yootech Wireless Charger costs $13.99 at Amazon.

All the other options listed so far need you to have a walled power outlet at hand. This means that you can’t charge your Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition on the go using them. The Anker PowerCore III 10K Wireless Portable Charger is the solution to this problem. It is a portable power bank packing 10,000 mAh of battery. You can use it to charge any compatible device wirelessly at a 10W charging speed.

The Anker PowerCore III 10K Wireless Portable Charger is Qi-certified, so you can use it with other devices as well. It also has ports to charge devices using cables. You can buy it from Amazon for $49.99.

