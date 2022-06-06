Amazon creates new help page for Kindles losing Store access

Amazon is going to be disabling store access to many older Kindle e-readers in August. We were the first company to report on this and likely Amazon realized that many Kindle users will one day try and buy a book and be unable to do so. In order to get their customer service teams ready, Amazon has just developed a help file that goes into detail what models will be affected and tells users what they have do to.

The help file goes into detail that the models being discontinued and will lose access to the store are all Kindle models that do not have a touchscreen. These models will no longer be able to browse for, buy, or borrow books directly from certain Kindle devices introduced 10+ years ago. You can still use these devices to read. As always, you’ll be able to browse, buy, and borrow books on other supported devices or through amazon.com/ebooks.

What models will lose access to the store? Kindle (2nd Gen) International, Kindle DX International, Kindle Keyboard, Kindle (4th Gen), and Kindle (5th Gen). If you are unsure which device(s) you have, visit Identify Your Kindle E-Reader for more information. What do you do with your old device? Explore trade-in options here. If your device is eligible for trade-in, you can receive an Amazon.com Gift Card for your old device and get discounts toward a new Kindle. What Amazon did not say in the helpfile is if you use the promotional code NEWKINDLE30 you can get 30% off a new Kindle and $50 in free ebook credit, but you have to have one of these models registered to your Amazon account.

