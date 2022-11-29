Amazon Cyber Monday deal has shaved $50 off the Kindle Paperwhite

Amazon is never known to miss the chance to entice buyers with lucrative deals and offers. It’s only natural the retailer is wooing buyers this Cyber Monday with similar offers on several of its products and services. Take for instance the $50 discount it is now offering on the Kindle Paperwhite. The deal is applicable on the 16 GB model which brings its price down to $100 from the usual $150 that it sells for.

At that price point, the Kindle Paperwhite is priced the same as the new base Kindle e-reader. That way, it would naturally make more sense to opt for the Paperwhite instead of the base Kindle. Not only does the Kindle Paperwhite come with more powerful internals compared to the base Kindle, but but you also get 16 gigs of native storage as well, which is twice that of the 8 GB storage that the base Kindle has to offer. That way, you can always have more e-books and audiobooks at your disposal at all times. Audiobook files are also typically larger than e-books.

Further, it just isn’t the storage but the Kindle Paperwhite also offers a larger 6.8-inch display. Compare that to the 6-inch display for the base Kindle even though the display resolution remains the same at 300 PPI for both models. Also, while both the models offer adjustable front lights, this is brought about by 17 LED lights on the Paperwhite compared to just four of them on the base Kindle. Plus, the Kindle Paperwhite is waterproof too, a quality that the base Kindle lacks.

So, all of this makes for plenty of reasons to opt for the new Kindle Paperwhite over the base Kindle, more so when the latest Amazon Cyber Monday deal has made both to be priced the same. Those who might have been saving for the entry-level Kindle 2022 model can’t have better than this.

