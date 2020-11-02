Amazon Discounts the Kindle for the Alexa Birthday Sale

If you are looking to buy a new Kindle, you can get it for around $50 on the main Amazon website. This discount is apart of the Alexa Birthday Sale and every there are tons of products that are heavily marked down. You can find things like the Echo Show, Fire TV or even the Ring video doorbell system.

The entry level Kindle e-reader features a 6 inch E Ink Carta display with a resolution of 800×600 and 167 PPI. This is the first Kindle with a front-light display, which allows you to control the brightness using a slider bar. It has 4 LED lights that are on the bottom of the bezel and project light upwards, so it is not shining in your eyes. This device is solid for people new to e-readers or want something they can let their kids read on. Underneath the hood is a NXP 6SLL (Cortex-A9 @800M/1GHz processor and 512MB of RAM. There is 4GB of internal storage to house all of the ebooks you have purchased from Amazon or from your own personal collection that you have sideloaded. There is no SD card for additional storage, but no Kindle after the 1st generation model has had one. The Kindle also has Bluetooth for wireless headphones or an external speaker and has the Audible audiobook store. This will allow you to purchase audiobooks and listen to them.



