Amazon giving away 10 free Kindle ebooks for World Book Day

Every year, Amazon makes available 10 free Kindle books for free, as part of their World Book Day promotion. The titles truly are from around the globe, with 10 separate countries represented and they have all been translated to English. The books that you download do not have an expiry date and are yours to keep forever. You have to act fast, World Book Day occurs on April 24th.

The ebooks that are available to download span many different genres, so there is at least one title that would be worth it. This includes literary fiction, historical fiction, memoir, love stories, contemporary fiction, childrens and drama. Almost all of the books that have been translated are from Amazon’s own imprints, such as Amazon Crossing.

You can read the books on a Kindle e-reader, Fire tablet or via the official Kindle app for Android or iOS. You do not need a Prime membership to download the books, they are available to everyone.