Amazon is giving away 10 free Kindle books for World Book Day

Every year, Amazon celebrates World Book Day by giving away free ebooks. This year, the company has a list of 10 free Kindle books that you can download from a special landing page for US residents. People who live in the UK can visit this page and Canadians can take a gander here. The books that Amazon has curated this year are mainly from unknown authors, who are certainly not household names and the books range from family books, romance, mystery, fiction and autobiographies, they touch on all of the main literary genres.

This is the 5th year that Amazon has been giving away free ebooks. All of the books on this list are from Amazon Publishing. The free giveaway starts today and ends on April 27th, 2022. So you do have a little while to take a look at the books, look at some reviews and decide what ones you want to download. There are no restrictions on the number of books you can download, you can get all 10 if you want.

