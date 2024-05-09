Amazon is having a Book Sale that lasts six days

Amazon is celebrating the kickoff to summer reading with the new Amazon Book Sale, a shopping event starting May 15 through May 20, with deals on thousands of books, plus early offers customers can start shopping today such as deals on trending #BookTok books by Sarah J. Maas and popular book-to-screen titles like Red, White & Royal Blue. This sale only happens in the United States and not in other major countries such as Australia, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Amazon customers will discover top deals on a wide selection of must-read books across genres, including up to 50% off print best sellers and up to 80% off Kindle Books. Amazon customers can find even more value by offering unlimited reading through subscription reading services, buying pre-owned, or downloading digital eBooks and audiobooks.

The Amazon Book Sale is open to everybody; there aren’t any specific requirements, such as being a Prime Member. While the Amazon Book Sale will offer extra savings, Prime members can enjoy various reading benefits all year. For example, Prime members can take advantage of Prime Reading, which connects readers to a rotating selection of thousands of books, audiobooks, magazines, newspapers, and comics as part of their Prime membership. Prime members can also enjoy pre-release, editorially-selected Kindle books across genres through Amazon First Reads.

What are some of the best early deals and offers?

Amazon Book Sale will offer deals on thousands of books. Until then, here’s a look at some of the best deals readers can start shopping ear

Save 29%—Amazon’s lowest price—on select Kindle Scribe devices

Save up to 80% on curated recommendations made by the Amazon Books Editors, including Kindle Books like Memphis, The Last Bookshop in London, Now Is Not the Time to Panic, Happy-Go-Lucky, Broken (in the best possible way), and The Black Church: This Is Our Story, This Is Our Song

Save on popular books trending on #BookTok, including 75% on Alexis Hall’s A Lady for a Duke, 70% on the Sarah J. Maas Starter Bundle: A Court of Thorns and Roses, House of Earth and Blood, and Throne of Glass (available 5/13; Kindle Book only), and 57% on Rebecca Serle’s Expiration Dates

Save up to 70% on celebrity books, including Viola Davis’ Finding Me (Kindle Book only), Molly Shannon’s Hello Molly! (Kindle Book only), Anthony Bourdain’s World Travel: An Irreverent Guide (Kindle Book only), and Rebel Wilson’s new memoir Rebel Rising

Save up to 60% on popular book club picks, including The Christie Affair (Reese’s Book Club; Kindle Book only), Middlesex (Oprah’s Book Club), and Good Company (Read with Jenna; Kindle Book only

Save up to 50% on popular book-to-screen titles, including American Prometheus: The Inspiration for the Major Motion Picture OPPENHEIMER, The Lord of the Rings, Firefly Lane, Red, White & Royal Blue, The Last Kingdom, and The Princess Bride (available 5/12)

Up to 40% on classics like Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice (available 5/12) and Plato’s The Republic (available 5/12)

Save up to 40% on popular children’s graphic novels, including Serena Blasco’s Enola Holmes: The Graphic Novels and Mariah Marsden’s The Secret Garden: A Graphic Novel

Wrap Up

I think a six-day event exclusively focusing on reading is perfect. Whether you read digitally on an e-reader, smartphone or tablet, or enjoy curling up with a hardcover or paperback on the couch, all can have discounts.

