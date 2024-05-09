PocketBook e-Readers on sale

Companies like Kobo and Amazon are offering discounts on several of their e-reader models. Now, PocketBook too has joined in the fun, offering a nice deal on a couple of their models on Amazon. If you are looking for a new e-reader or e-note, there are some serious discounts available.

PocketBook InkPad Lite

The PocketBook InkPad Lite is now selling for a discount of 22 percent which has brought its price down to $219. The e-reader comes with a 9.7-inch E Ink Carta display with SMARTlight that ensures the best possible reading experience irrespective of the ambient lighting conditions. Under the hood lies a dual-core processor. The e-reader comes with 8 gigs of storage though you get to add another up to 32 GB via external memory cards.

That said, the price might not seem to be the most pocket-friendly given the device specifications. The only thing going for the InkPad Lite is its relatively large display which should suffice for those who prefer large-screen e-readers.

Pocketbook Inkpad X Pro

The Pocketbook Inkpad X Pro is currently selling for $329 which is 22 percent less than the usual price. For that amount, you get an e-note device featuring a 10.3-inch glare-free E Ink Mobius display having 227 PPI resolution. You can adjust the brightness and color temperature as per your preference and ambient lighting conditions. The accompanying stylus will let you scribble, draw, or take notes as the need maybe.

The e-note comes with 32 GB of storage and supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. It comes with a USB-C port as well. With Android onboard, you can install your own apps. Otherwise, you have a cheaper option in the form of the Kindle Scribe which is selling for $279. There is also the Kobo Elipsa 2E which is selling for a slightly higher $349.