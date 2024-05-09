Huawei MatePad PaperMatte Edition Launched

Huawei has launched the MatePad tablet range which includes an optional PaperMatte Edition as well that allows for a paper-like reading and writing experience. Huawei said the display supports nanoscale anti-glare etching technology, which eliminates 99 percent of light interference. Plus, there are also the magnetron nano optical layers at work which reduces screen reflectivity by 60 percent. That is not all as there is also the pixel-level precise matching feature that ensures enhanced levels of clarity while still being soothing to the eyes.

Huawei said the screen transmittance on the PaperMatte Edition stands at 95 percent while eliminating 99 percent of the ambient light. The display has been accorded TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification, TÜV Rheinland Flicker-Free, and Reflection-Free Certifications, as well as SGS Low Visual Fatigue 2.0 Premium Performance Certification. The standard HUAWEI MatePad 11.5″S too has received the TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification and TÜV Rheinland Flicker-Free Certification.

There is also the 3rd generation HUAWEI M-Pencil accompanying the tablet which offers a true paper-like writing feel. This has been made possible thanks to the nanoscale texture design that it comes with which offers unique micro-vibration. This helps create just the right amount of friction needed to create the feel that you have when writing on paper. Other features of the display include a 144 Hz refresh rate, a 2.8k resolution, and a 3:2 aspect ratio. It otherwise is an 11.5-inch LCD panel having 291 PPI pixel density and supports a 30 ~ 144 Hz adaptive refresh rate.

Other specs of the MatePad 11.5″S PaperMatte Edition (as well as the standard model) include 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of ROM. There is a 13 MP camera at the rear along with an 8 MP camera on the front. Power comes from an 8800 mAh battery and supports 10V/2.25A fast charging.

Connectivity options it supports include 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.2 along with the USB 3.0 port. Sensors onboard include a gravity sensor, hall sensor, gyroscope, and an ambient light sensor. The tablet runs HarmonyOS 4.2 and includes four speakers and a pair of mics.

Availability and pricing details are yet to be revealed.