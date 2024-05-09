New Apple Pencil Pro Supports Squeeze Gesture, Haptic Feedback, and More

Apart from the new more powerful iPad Pro, Apple also introduced the new Pencil Pro that comes with several innovative features. Those include a gyroscope, haptic feedback, squeeze gesture, Find My support, and so on. The Pencil Pro comes with a special sensor to allow for the squeeze gesture control, which opens up a tool palette that offers a plethora of options.

For instance, you can select different tools, colors, or line weights from the tool palette. The new haptic engine will let the Apple Pencil Pro to offer a light tap once it has been squeezed. It can use double tap or snap to a Smart Shape easily.

Further, with support for the Find My app, it being the first Apple Pencil to be so equipped, you can be rest assured of locating the accessory if ever it gets misplaced. The Pencil Pro however is only compatible with the new Apple iPad Pro and the iPad Air range to which it gets attached magnetically and recharges as well.

The new Apple Pencil Pro is slated for launch on May 15 but pre-orders are currently underway. It will set you back $129.