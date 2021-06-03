Amazon is promoting ebook cover art on Kindle Product Page

Amazon recently introduced an ebook cover art feature for most Kindle e-readers. When the device is sleeping or displaying the lock screen, it will display the cover image of the book you are currently reading. This system only works for Kindles that are not enrolled in the Special Offers Program. Amazon is now promoting this in all of their Kindle product pages, although the exact wording they are employing is a bit confusing.

Right underneath the key features, there is a heading that says, “We want you to know,” they added a note that says, “The Display Cover feature works on the without ads version of this device. Covers of most books, magazines, comics, and Manga are supported.” There is also a link to a dedicated landing page, that explains how it all works.

Lets say that you are new to Kindle e-readers and trying to decide what model is right for your needs. If you were to just read the description they wrote on cover art, it really doesn’t make a lot of sense. Most people will not understand what Display Cover actually means and how it will improve their lives.

Hardcore users that read Good e-Reader articles and read the changelog of each firmware update will get it, but the average user, not really.

