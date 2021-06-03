New Lenovo ThinkBook Plus 2 offers a 12 inch Secondary E Ink display

Lenovo has launched a clutch of new laptops in China that are part of its ThinkBook series. Specifically, it is the ThinkBook 13x, ThinkBook 14p, ThinkBook 16p, and the ThinkBook Plus 2 that the company introduced though it is the ThinkBook Plus 2 that happens to be the more unique offering thanks to an additional E Ink display that it comes with. The touch-sensitive E Ink display is all of 12 inches and is positioned on the lid of the laptop.

The ThinkBook Plus 2 otherwise comes powered by the 11th gen Intel Core i5 processor. You also have 16 GB of memory and 512 GB of SSD storage, all ensuring performance of the highest order with the laptop. The laptop runs Windows 10 Home and comes with a few convenient features such as an integrated fingerprint sensor, built-in speakers, and a mic. The backlit keyboard also comes with a generously sized touchpad too.

The primary display again is of 13.3-inches and has a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels. A 53 WHr battery should ensure decent runtimes, more so considering how E Ink displays have the least affinity towards battery power. For connectivity, there is a pair of Type C Thunderbolt ports onboard, besides supporting Bluetooth 5 and Wi-Fi. Then there is a headphone and mic combo jack available too.

The laptop also boasts of a thin and light built, measuring 13.9 mm at its thickest point while tipping the scales at 1.16 kilos. It supports stylus input too that further enhances its functionality. All of this makes the ThinkBook Plus 2 best suited for those who need to work with their laptops for long hours. Switching to the E Ink display can be a huge relief for their eyes. For avid readers, they can always catch up with their favorite eBooks during breaks without having to switch devices.

The ThinkBook Plus 2 is currently available only in China where it is on sale for anything between 8,999 Yuan and 10,999 Yuan depending on the configuration you have chosen. That comes to around $1410 to $1742 USD. No word yet as to when it could be reaching States-side or elsewhere in the world.

