Amazon issues new update for the Kindle Paperwhite 3

The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 3 has not received a firmware update since December, while all of the other recent models got plenty of new features, enhancements and bug fixes. It was heavily rumored that Amazon was discontinuing this model and no longer supporting it, but they wrote into Good e-Reader and said it was not EOL. The company has finally updated this model with everything new that it missed out on.

Some of the new features it received today was a new search experience making it easier to navigate through your search results in the book without losing the page you were reading. To get started, simply search for a term in your book and tap on a search result. They have also updated the Page Flip experience that shows recently read pages as dots on the progress bar, including your most recent page read from another device. If you have a Freetime Unlimited subscription, kids will see a new layout, improved search, book details, and Audible support. In supported marketplaces, kids with access to Amazon FreeTime Unlimited will see rows of recommended eBook and Audible content that are age-appropriate.

If you want to totally remove a book from your Amazon account, click on My Library and then find the title you want to delete. Hold down on the cover art for two seconds and it will open up a prompt, asking you to confirm the deletion process. Once the removal is complete, it will be totally gone from your Amazon account and you will not see the title appearing in the cloud section any longer. If you accidentally removed the wrong book, you have to buy it again.

There are plenty of other new features and enhancements that dropped today. The 5.13.2 update is available now and being pushed out to Kindle Paperwhite 3 e-readers via WIFI.



Michael Kozlowski is the Editor in Chief of Good e-Reader. He has been writing about audiobooks and e-readers for the past ten years. His articles have been picked up by major and local news sources and websites such as the CBC, CNET, Engadget, Huffington Post and the New York Times.