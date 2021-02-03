Amazon Kindle and Kindle Paperwhite on sale for Valentine’s Day

Amazon is having a Valentine’s Day sale on the entry level Kindle and Kindle Paperwhite. They are running this sales promotion in most countries they do business in, so you can score a deal if you live in the United States. It looks like Amazon Canada is not running the promotion. The entry level Kindle in the US has received a $25 discount is now available for $64.99 and the Paperwhite is $35 off and on sale for $94.99.

When you purchase either of these two Kindles, you can add a free three month subscription to Amazon Kindle Unlimited, this gives you access to over a million audiobooks, ebooks, graphic novels and comics. If you dig the service, you can just leave it running and after the trial, it will be $9.99 per month.

I think the best deal for Valentine’s Day is the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite, it offers a 300 PPI display, so text is razor sharp. It is also waterproof, so it can be used in the bathtub, by the pool, beach or anywhere else. It is a bit more expensive than the base model, but it is certainly worth it.

