Amazon Kindle Basic 12th Generation Leaks on Spanish Website

Amazon is gearing up to release a new entry-level Amazon Kindle e-reader on October 1st. This e-reader has a better front-lit display, with 25% brighter illumination and a new system-wide dark mode. This Kindle is made with 75% recycled plastics and 90% recycled magnesium. 98% of the device packaging is made from wood fibre and comes from responsibly managed forests or recycled materials.

The Kindle Basic features a 6-inch e-paper display with a resolution of 300 PPI. From the pictures, it looks like it has a hollow screen and bezel with no glass, making it easier to read the text on the screen. Now, with a more robust front light at maximum intensity level, excellent contrast and smoother page turns, you can enjoy reading even more. There is no word on whether this uses E INK Carta 1200, but it would make sense since the 11th Generation Kindle Paperwhite employed it when it first came out in 2021.

The listing did not disclose the processor speed or RAM, but it does have Bluetooth 5.1, WIFI, and USB-C. Thanks to its 16 GB of storage, you will have space for thousands of books, magazines and comics. The battery will last up to 8 weeks on a single charge. The dimensions are 10.85cm x 15.78cm x 0.8cm / 0.154kg.

Supported ebook formats include Kindle 8 (AZW3), Kindle (AZW), TXT, PDF, unprotected MOBI and PRC natively; PDF, DOCX, DOC, HTML, EPUB, TXT, RTF, JPEG, GIF, PNG and BMP by conversion.

The Kindle 2024 model will be released on October 1st, 2024. It will be available in two colours: black and matcha green. Until Amazon formally announces the other pricing, it will be only in Euros, but it should be around $119. Sadly, it doesn’t appear to have any warm light or embed LED’s.

