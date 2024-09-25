Refurbed Kindle Oasis Now On Sale at Woot

Amazon might have stopped selling the Kindle Oasis, but you can still own one if you wish to, provided you don’t mind buying a refurbished model. Woot is currently selling a certified refurbished Kindle Oasis for $149.99, which makes it quite an excellent deal. The 8 GB and 32 GB models offer graphite and gold colour schemes. Each buyer can buy 2 of these Kindle Oasis devices at the most.

Also, keep in mind that these are ad-supported models, which means ads will be shown on the lock screen. Per the one-day shipping option, deliveries will occur between September 26 and 28. Two-day shipping times will range from September 27 to 29, while as per standard shipping, deliveries should occur between September 30 and October 2.

Also, while the Oasis might have been discontinued, the e-reader continues to be in the reckoning for many. That can be attributed to its stellar specs, which remain relevant today. That includes a 300 PPI resolution 7-inch display that makes it among the best in its class. Another stand-out feature of the Oasis is the presence of page-turn buttons that allow for a seamless reading experience. Add to that a waterproof build, and you have an e-reader that you won’t hesitate to carry to the pool or the beach.

