Amazon Kindle Flashcards is being discontinued

Amazon has announced that it is killing off Kindle Flashcards. This was a program to help you study, increase your vocabulary, and have many options. You can find the Flashcards by opening the book you read from the Kindle app. Flashcards were an excellent way to differentiate yourself from competing brands such as the Barnes and Noble Nook and Rakuten Kobo.

In a statement, Amazon said, “On August 22nd, 2024, we have begun to remove the Flashcards feature. You cannot add, edit or delete Flashcards and Decks. You can view existing Flashcards until the feature is removed in November 2024.

Flashcards will be removed from the main Kindle app for Android, iOS, and Fire tablets and discontinued on Kindle e-readers. This is a severe blow to people who liked the feature and found it helpful in learning a new language, studying, or keeping track of long series. It is important to note that Vocabulary Builder was another name for Flashcards.



