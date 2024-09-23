Amazon Kindle Mostly Out-of-Stock in Major Markets Worldwide

What is the deal with Kindle e-readers going out of stock so often? This is currently the scenario for almost all major Kindle markets worldwide. It applies to both the Kindle and the Kindle Paperwhite. It isn’t specific to a particular colour option. Instead, Kindles of all shades are primarily out of stock everywhere. Often, they are back on sale, but only for a few hours. After that, they become unavailable again.

What does all of this signify? Experts believe these are the initial signs that a new Kindle will be ready for launch soon. There are reports of a pair of Kindle devices having attained FCC certification. With that done, Amazon can now market the new Kindles in the United States, which will likely begin as early as October. This is also an excellent time to launch a new Kindle, given that holiday shopping is about to gather steam soon. It won’t be surprising if the Kindle turns out to be the hottest gift item of the season.

Rumour has it that Amazon plans to launch a colour Kindle this time. Most other manufacturers have already taken the lead in this respect. However, while the competition has opted for the Kaleido 3 panel for the colour e-paper display, Amazon is speculated to go for the Gallery 3 tech for its next-generation Kindle devices. Gallery 3 has several advantages over the K3 panels. That includes support for 50,000 colours compared to around 4000 colours for the K3. Also, unlike with the K3, where the resolution drops to 150PPI for colour display, it remains consistent at 300 PPI for both colour and monochrome displays. Stay in the loop for more on this.

