Amazon Kindle Oasis now selling for a discount in the UK

Amazon might have brought the curtains down on what can be considered one of the most liked Kindle devices of recent times, the Kindle Oasis. Fortunately, for those who are still missing the once flagship Kindle e-reader, the same is now selling for one of its lowest prices in recent times. To be specific, the Kindle Oasis is now selling for £229.99. The Amazon product page states the device will only ship to the following areas – United Kingdom, Guernsey, Gibraltar, Ireland, Isle of Man, or Jersey.

The above price is applicable to the model that is done up in a graphite shade and sports 8 gigs of storage. It otherwise comes with a 7-inch display having 300 PPI resolution and adjustable warm lighting. It comes with an IPX8 waterproof rating and can be used for listening to audiobooks from Audible. It happens to be the latest version of the Oasis that Amazon had come up with and is Wi-Fi enabled.

However, beyond the specs, the one aspect that made the Oasis stand apart from the crowd is its unique design. It features an asymmetrical build where you have a thicker side which tapers off to being quite thin for the rest of the body of the e-reader. This made it easier to hold the device even for a long without easily tiring your arms. Unfortunately, and much to the dismay of the millions of Oasis fans around the world, Amazon never chose to come up with a successor to it.

However, for those who’d still like to snag up an Oasis while it is still available, here is your chance.